The demolition of the interior of ASLA’s headquarters has finally gotten under way, marking a major first step in creating the ASLA Center for Landscape Architecture in the heart of Washington, D.C. Members of ASLA’s executive committee and staff joined in knocking down the first wall, with President Chad Danos, FASLA, taking the inaugural first swing. Demolition continues until late March when construction will begin.

The renovation, designed by Gensler and Oehme, van Sweden, is expected to continue through late summer. Pledges contributing to the project have reached 66 percent of the $1.5 million goal, and continue to grow through the generosity of members and many other friends of the Society. For more information, and to donate, visit cla.asla.org.