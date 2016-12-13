BY BRADFORD McKEE

From the upcoming January 2017 issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine

You may safely expect that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ halt on the Dakota Access pipeline will end after the close of the Obama administration. It shouldn’t. The halt should instead force a rethinking of the pipeline’s route through unceded Sioux lands near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and under the Missouri River, “to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing,” as Jo-Ellen Darcy, the army’s assistant secretary for civil works, said in announcing the cease order in early December after months of protests.

The stop on the project should also compel a total reconsideration of certain perversities that pass as common practice by government and industry in the construction of oil and gas pipelines, which have been helpfully highlighted by the rising tension over Dakota Access in the past year. If the pipeline were halted and rerouted, it would mark a rare interruption in the standard protocol for forcing pipelines to go exactly where the fossil fuel industry, in this case Energy Transfer Partners, Inc., and its subsidiary, Dakota Access, wants them. There are an estimated 2.5 million miles of energy pipelines in the United States. The habit in building them, for the greatest convenience of the industry, is to “ask” landowners for voluntary easements through their properties, which owners may decline on pain of an eminent domain suit forcing them to give up their properties anyway.

The Dakota Access pipeline is planned to carry crude oil 1,172 miles from the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota to a terminal in Patoka, Illinois. It is nearly 90 percent complete on its route through four states. Dakota Access contends it has acquired rights to most of the route through voluntary easements. These types of easements frequently allow for a second pipeline in the future with no new compensation to the owner. They allow the pipeline company to enter the property at any time, to build structures aboveground, and do not leave the company liable for losses in property value in the event of damages. They are also effective “in perpetuity.” It is not a great wonder that Dakota Access filed 23 condemnation suits against 140 holdouts in North Dakota, according to a report in the Bismarck Tribune, or that the company faced significant opposition from landowners in Iowa.

The most highly publicized dispute involves a section planned to run beneath Lake Oahe, a dammed portion of the Missouri River. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe objects to this path for the pipeline as a threat to its water supply, as it lies a half-mile from the edge of the Standing Rock reservation. Proximity to water supplies was also a problem on an earlier planned route near the city of Bismarck, which the Tribune reports was modified by the corps to protect municipal wells—without prompting sit-ins and marches and the use of force by police on protestors.

Almost no American in the path of a pipeline is immune to its inevitability or its risks. Near my family’s home in Missouri in 2010, portions of the Keystone pipeline from Alberta to refineries in Wood River, Illinois, across the Mississippi River were found to be fabricated with steel made in India that was believed to be prone to expansion under pressure. The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has been inconsistent in its response to the hazard. It ordered some sections fixed and left other sections with the substandard steel intact. One particularly risky spot, near where the Missouri River runs into the Mississippi, could spill 24,000 barrels of oil during a leak before it could be repaired, according to emergency plans written by the owner, TransCanada.

What the halt in the Dakota Access pipeline could also help advance, were it to last, is a more intelligent observance of the rights of indigenous peoples and their lands in the United States. Living standards on Indian reservations are gradually improving in some respects but in others should be considered an embarrassment to the nation. As offensive as anything in the pipeline push is a total disregard for indigenous histories and sacred lands—cultural landscapes, in the vocabulary of this profession—including the desecration of burial sites and the destruction of cairns and stone prayer rings. This is all avoidable on the part of a super-wealthy energy company. It is pitifully ironic that in the rank and often racist debate recently over immigration in this country, the white American establishment has all but absolved itself of a legacy of trespassing.