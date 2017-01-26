BY BRADFORD McKEE

From the upcoming February 2017 issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine.

Instead of a sensible and humane overhaul of the nation’s immigration laws to deal with current realities, we are apparently going to get a wall between the United States and Mexico. It was among the most outlandish promises of the Trump campaign, if only one of its rank xenophobic turns: a gigantic blockade stretching from the Pacific Ocean, through the Sonoran Desert, and down the Rio Grande River to the Gulf of Mexico, with fear as its mortar. During the first week of the new Republican-led Congress, the House Republican Policy Committee chair, Rep. Luke Messer of Indiana, told the Washington Post that legislators are looking for ways to begin work on such a wall under existing law and with American (not Mexican) money. The existing law Messer means is the Secure Fence Act of 2006, signed by President George W. Bush, which called for 700 miles of actual fencing and a “virtual fence” of beefed-up surveillance along the Mexico border. That work remains incomplete. Barriers block less than half of the 1,954 miles of international boundary. Theoretically, a resumption of building could begin to lock it all up later this spring.

The human effects of this simplistic idea will be mixed. A big wall will stop some population flow, but hardly all of it, and it will kill informal cross border commerce. Ecologically, though, it is likely to be a catastrophe. It will fragment habitat on a huge scale in one of the most biologically diverse parts of North America—the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas alone is said to have more than 700 species of vertebrates, including hundreds of migratory birds. A solid wall will harm anything with legs, including big cats (not least a jaguar population), bears, pronghorn, frogs, lizards, and turtles, some already in danger of extinction, by reducing their range and genetic diversity.

Europe, too, is fencing off some of its wildest regions, in the Balkans, to stem the flow of refugees north from Turkey and Greece. Jim O’Donnell of Yale Environment 360 reported in December on the new razor-wire fences quickly going up along the border between Slovenia and Croatia, which became a refugee route when Hungary closed its border. The fences form obstacles that threaten, among other creatures, the Eurasian brown bear, the Eurasian wolf, and the Eurasian lynx, the sorts of large carnivores without which the larger web of biodiversity starts to decay. Deer are impaling themselves and bleeding to death on the fences. This comes after Europe has been making considerable ecological progress since its borders reopened a generation ago. One biology study O’Donnell cites said, “In part due to the harmonization of legislation across borders and restored connectivity, Europe has witnessed a tremendous recovery of its large carnivore and herbivore populations in recent decades.” Now comes this new upset to the system.

There is not much automatic recourse in environmental law to the destruction a border wall would cause. Michael Chertoff, when secretary of the Department of Homeland Security a decade ago, used the power given him by the Real ID Act of 2005 to suspend three dozen environmental laws that might delay any border wall construction—including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Endangered Species Act, and the Clean Water Act. In early January, the lieutenant governor of California, Gavin Newsom, vowed to stop any progress on border wall construction in his state by suing under the California Environmental Quality Act or NEPA. He also mentioned the prerogatives of indigenous governance, zoning approvals, and building permits that the state could weaponize against the wall. It’s unclear what standing the courts would find California to have to proceed with such suits, but given the stakes for the ecological health of an enormous part of the country, anything that pushes the environmental questions to the fore will be worth the effort. “Build the wall” represents a cheap, one-liner approach to a terribly nuanced problem, one that harder work could resolve more equitably for humans and nonhumans alike.