Congratulations to Timothy A. Schuler, editor of LAM’s NOW section and a frequent contributor to the magazine. He is the 2017 recipient of the Forest History Society’s John M. Collier Award for Forest History Journalism, which recognizes excellence in reporting on forest or conservation history. Tim’s winning article, “Searching for a Sign”—about the strangely bent trees once used as trail markers by Native Americans—originally appeared in the November 2016 issue of LAM.
LAM WINS FOREST HISTORY JOURNALISM AWARD
May 10, 2017 by LAM Staff
Posted in AWARDS, COMPETITIONS, HISTORIC LANDSCAPES, HISTORY, LAM ONLINE, NOW, THE BACK | Tagged Award, editor, Forest History Society, John M. Collier Award for Forest History Journalism, Native Americans, Now, Timothy A. Schuler, trees
