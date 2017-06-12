Filmed over 18 months by Jim Richards Productions of Reston, Virginia, this time-lapse look into the construction of ASLA’s new home begins with a few swings of the sledgehammer by ASLA executive committee members and staff. Builders Coakley & Williams Construction installed green walls, opened up the roof for a three-story atrium, and dug into the earth to bury a stormwater collection cistern. The design by Gensler, with a lower-level garden by landscape architects Oehme, van Sweden, sets the Center for Landscape Architecture up to act as a leader in workplace design and ecological stewardship for decades to come.
LAMCAST: ASLA’S NEW HOME SNAPS INTO FOCUS
June 12, 2017 by LAM Staff
Posted in ASLA, CONSTRUCTION, GARDENS, GREEN ROOFS, LAM ONLINE, OFFICE, WORKSTATION | Tagged ASLA HQ, Chad Danos, Coakley & Williams Construction, CONSTRUCTION, Gensler, LAMcast, landscape architect, Landscape Architecture, landscape design, Nancy Somerville, Oehme van Sweden, video | Leave a Comment
