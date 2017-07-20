BY SARAH COWLES

A group exhibition of landscape architecture at the Schindler House, co-curated by Mia Lehrer and Priscilla Fraser.

Every May in Los Angeles, men in orange whack back the dry, gold grass, making a mandated measure of defensible space in a landscape of fires, earthquakes, and landslides. This year, though, brought relieving rains. The Hollywood Hills came in green after years of severe drought, yet the message remained fixed: We must continue to cut back, tear out this and put in that, and mulch it over with colored gravel.

In flush times, it is irresponsible to deny water to our gardens; in dry times, we are guilty if we indulge them. This austerity imperative severs our intimate connections to the land. Edicts are always prefixed with “low”: low-water, low-maintenance, low-impact, which is said to require merely an aesthetic attitude adjustment. Yet all this lowing denies us the everyday tending practices and attentions; our attention to growth, flowering, decay; our ability to watch a sweet-pea tendril spiral or to inhale the scent of wet soils.

The temptation is to flip the script: Be a lush. Resist the conservatism of conservation. Practice a radical profligacy. Adapt water-gleaning maneuvers known to squatters. Hoard. Make paradise nonetheless.

LUSH, an exhibition at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture, claims a safe space amid all this tension to harbor dialogues on garden politics of the region. The MAK Center is something of an outlaw embassy, with its base in the Austrian Museum of Applied Arts/Contemporary Art, a cultural hotline between the city-states of Vienna and Los Angeles. This exhibition is the MAK Center’s first on the subject of landscape architecture. Its curators, Mia Lehrer, FASLA, and Priscilla Fraser, invited designers to imagine new prototypes for residential gardens in Los Angeles channeled through Rudolph Schindler’s Fitzpatrick-Leland House, a 1936 spec house located on a Laurel Canyon hillside, and one of three Schindler buildings MAK owns. The commissioned works of art about landscape architecture are installed in the Schindler House (1922) on Kings Road in West Hollywood, where the MAK Center has its headquarters.

From its inception, the Kings Road house was a specific kind of spec architecture: a prototype for living, working, and agitating. Schindler wrote that the gardens were a space of resistance, “the proper and indispensable setting” to marry the resident’s domestic, aesthetic, and social agendas in an inside/outside salon of progressivism and educated sedition.

The exhibition consists of works by five teams of landscape architects—Terremoto; Superjacent; SALT Landscape Architects; Michelle Frier, ASLA, of Bestor Architecture; and Naomi Sanders Landscape Design. Terremoto’s work ties the residential garden of the house into conversation with the city. It uses 12-inch-square concrete pavers found in the garden of the Fitzpatrick-Leland House. This diagrammatic garden, originating in R. M. Schindler’s studio, includes a path and a circle of potted prickly pear cactus. The garden is paired with a grid of photographs depicting the pavers as devices to smuggle the garden into the machine of the infrastructural landscapes of Los Angeles.

Inside the cool concrete of the Clyde Chace Studio on Kings Road, Michelle Frier, along with Bestor Architecture, the artist Aaron Farley, and the composer Randy Randall, mapped three outdoor spaces from the Fitzpatrick-Leland House. The installation represents a pool without water and diagrams the ways light and shadow amplify in gardens. The team of Superjacent brings on dioramas you view through peepholes that reveal gardens designed for a range of eccentric Los Angeles families. Additional works include artifacts and an almanac by the SALT office, and a collection of ephemera by Sanders.

This art is framed as a series of “interrogations into the history of SoCal domestic design and crucial experimentations toward the sustainability of its future.” An “interrogation” is adversarial, designed to extract key information from a subject. Lamentably, the collected works in LUSH are unfailingly demure. They seem unable to ask for what they really want. They shy from the critical potential of art about landscape architecture and are fundamentally out of sync within the context of the Schindler House and the experimental mission of today’s MAK Center—a historic site where radical design and activism were manifest.

Taken as a whole, this dry ensemble of works betrays the promise of art that engages with landscape architecture. There are written critiques of landscape architecture; there are a handful of “critical” design practitioners and practices lurking in the academies; and once, long ago, a cheeky Martha Schwartz, FASLA, painted bagels and installed them in a garden. In missing its mark, LUSH has revealed a deeper disciplinary crisis: We have not articulated how art about landscape architecture can move landscape architecture forward, and we lack, or have neglected to tend, significant venues for it to happen.

Art about landscape architecture is an underused critical vehicle to trouble—if not wholesomely menace—a discipline that conflates conservation with conservatism. Art can provide shortcuts, loopholes, or patches to address lingering or gathering disciplinary concerns. It can manifest new aesthetic perspectives. It can privilege interpretation over the didacticism that dogs contemporary practice. Art about landscape architecture can be “irresponsible”—it can be lush where practice often cannot—while remaining grounded in deeper issues. It can opt for the high maintenance over “low” in turning over more fertile arguments.

This exhibition is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. LUSH runs to August 6, 2017, at the MAK Center, Schindler House, 835 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069. Go to makcenter.org.