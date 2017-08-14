When the landscape architects at Mahan Rykiel Associates found themselves with uprooted trees they couldn’t fit back onto a newly designed and built mixed-use building site, they offered them to a local Baltimore middle school in the Locust Point neighborhood. But after talking with the principal of Francis Scott Key Middle School, they quickly realized that there was an opportunity for a much deeper collaboration than simply donating some foliage. So the landscape architects began designing a school yard with four different types of learning environments, to aid what they call “STEM-based environmental education.” Project Birdland will be the first phase of a partnership between Mahan Rykiel Associates and Francis Scott Key Middle School. Students will work with a biologist and the fabricators at Gutierrez Studios to design and build birdhouses for endangered and threatened bird species. From the outset, the project gives students an introduction to the humancentric world of design and craft and also to the creation of habitats for their neighboring fauna.
LAMCAST: PROJECT BIRDLAND TAKES OFF
August 14, 2017 by LAM Staff
Posted in EDUCATION, HABITAT, LAM ONLINE, PEOPLE, PLANTS, SCHOOLS, SPECIES, STUDENTS, WILDLIFE | Tagged Baltimore, Birdhouses, birds, Environmental Education, Francis Scott Key Middle School, habitat, landscape architect, Landscape Architecture, landscape design, Locust Point, Mahan Rykiel Associates, Mixed-Use, Project Birdland, STEM, students, tree | Leave a Comment
Your Land
Subscribe to LAM Digital: August 2017
Free Digital Issue: April 2017
ASLA
TOPICS
-
Recent posts
Most Popular
CONTENTS
LIKE LAM ON FACEBOOK
Follow LAM on TwitterMy Tweets
FIND LAM @
SITES & BLOGS
- Architect
- ArchNewsNow
- BLDGBLOG
- Circle of Blue
- CityLab (Atlantic Cities)
- Co.Design (Fast Company)
- Curbed
- Design Bureau
- Dwell Magazine
- Eat Up!
- Governing Magazine / Urban
- Grist
- Harvard Design Magazine
- High Country News
- Horticulture Week
- Land8
- Landscape Architects Network
- Landscape Architecture Foundation
- mammoth
- Metropolis Magazine
- Modern Farmer
- Next City
- Places Journal
- Planetizen
- Planning Magazine (American Planning Association)
- Pruned
- Reframe
- Scenario Journal
- Solutions Journal
- Streetsblog USA
- Strong Towns
- Switchboard (Natural Resources Defense Council)
- The Architect's Newspaper
- The City Fix (EMBARQ)
- The Cultural Landscape Foundation
- The Dirt (ASLA)
- The Guardian / Environment
- Topos
- Urban Land (Urban Land Institute)
- Yale Environment 360
Blog Archives
Reach Landscape Architects
Leave a Reply