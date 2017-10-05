BY BRADFORD MCKEE

FROM THE OCTOBER 2017 ISSUE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE MAGAZINE.

Michael D. Talbott wasn’t shy in showing his hand about climate change. For 18 years, Talbott, an engineer, served as the head of the Harris County Flood Control District in Texas until his retirement in 2016. He flatly dismissed any links between climate change and the frequent extreme storms—four of them now since 2015—to hit Harris County, the nation’s third most populated county, and its seat, Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city. The month he retired, Talbott told a team of reporters with ProPublica and the Texas Tribune that the flood control district did not plan to look at ways climate may be driving the extreme weather that affected Harris County. “I don’t think it’s the new normal,” he said of these weather extremes. (The person to follow him in the job of executive director, Russell A. Poppe, “shares his views,” according to the report.) People who are saying it’s the new normal, Talbott said, have “an agenda” to fight development.

Just as remarkable as Talbott’s denial of climate breakdown was his acquittal of the role that urban development patterns play in worsening or relieving floods. When Hurricane Harvey sat on the region for days in late August, many indignant arguments arose online that Houston’s development habits either most certainly or in absolutely no way helped create the hazards that flooded Texas Gulf Coast neighborhoods from Katy in the west (31 inches of rain) to Beaumont and Port Arthur in the east (47 inches), with Cedar Bayou swamped between them (51.88 inches). In the 2016 interview, Talbott got a dig in about mitigating this kind of rainfall with absorbent landscape infrastructure, “these magic sponges out in the prairie,” as he put it, and said the idea that they would take in “all that water” is “absurd.” Note that in Harris County, between 1992 and 2010, nearly 16,000 acres of prairie wetlands (about one-third of its 1992 total) are estimated to have disappeared because of development, according to a Texas A&M University study. It doesn’t seem that prairie could soak up all the water Harvey left, but hard-top neighborhoods don’t soak it up, and flooded prairie is preferable to flooded neighborhoods. At any rate, tens of thousands of houses flooded both in and outside of known floodplains. At least 60 people died as a result of Harvey. The damages are in the many billions. And the flood control authority says it was doing all it could.

There is no practical shield against two or more feet of rain. But a telling interview came a week after the storm in the Dallas Morning News, which located Arthur Storey as he cleaned out his flooded home. Storey had Talbott’s job as flood control district director in 1996, when the agency’s engineers determined that two critical pieces of infrastructure west of Houston, the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, had become functionally obsolete. The reservoirs were built in the 1940s. Since then, neighborhoods had been built within their “pools.” The engineers in the 1990s realized the reservoirs would not drain fast enough in catastrophic rains. The reservoirs could either flood neighborhoods at their upper edges on the west or be forced to drain and flood neighborhoods to the east. There was talk of building a $400 million conduit to drain them beneath neighborhoods along the route of the Katy Freeway, which was up for reconstruction, but there wasn’t time, money, or will. Alternatively, the bayous that drain the reservoirs could be enlarged. Homes could be bought out. New rules could restrict development. None of it happened.

The scenario considered in the 1996 report came to life during Harvey. Storey expressed his regret after Harvey that he had not pushed harder for solutions in the 1990s. “My embarrassment is that I knew enough that this was going to happen,” Storey said. “And I was not smart enough, bold enough to fight the system, the politics, and stop it.” His successors, whatever they claim to know, haven’t been smart enough either.