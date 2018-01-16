BY ANDREW LAVALLEE, FASLA

FROM THE JANUARY 2018 ISSUE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE MAGAZINE.

It is a classic landscape architecture problem: placing pavements next to lawn or planting bed areas. The commonplace nature of this situation belies its complexity, an adjacency that represents an interface between two systems with antithetical requirements. In this case, the edge between pavement and planting bed is an area where an engineered structural system abuts a living horticultural system. Successful design solutions frequently require landscape architects to reconcile competing interests, but it is not always easy, given the demands of a project. In SiteWorks’s practice, we see the pavement–planting edge as a challenge for both designers and contractors alike. The edge merits special attention with regard to how we design and document the condition, how it’s built, and how its thoughtful assembly can benefit long-term performance.

The Basics

Let’s start with what a successful pavement system needs. The structural support of a pavement relies on the strength and stability of the base course and supporting subgrade. A firm subgrade is typically achieved by removing organic content and densifying or compacting the subgrade to 95 percent density to ensure that it is unyielding under the weight of the paving assembly (dead load) and the assumed traffic (live load). The base course, usually a densely compacted granular material, serves to distribute the load of the paving to the subgrade and also provides drainage, control of subgrade shrink and swell, control of frost action, and pumping or upward migration of soil fines into the pavement system. The actual pavement then sits atop the base course as either a rigid or flexible material assembly consisting of one or more layers.

Successful horticultural environments, meanwhile, have very different requirements from pavements. Horticultural soils ideally are placed with low to moderate compaction (typically 75 percent to 80 percent density) to ensure a balance of both micro- and macropore space soils, ensuring that roots can actually penetrate the soil. Available pore space also ensures that there is room for water and air exchange in the soil to support plant growth and beneficial microbial activity. A horticulturally viable soil allows good surface infiltration and internal drainage so that water can cycle through the soil. Unlike subgrade soils and pavement base aggregates, horticultural soils contain humus and organic matter that retain moisture and enable biological activity. Horticultural soils, as opposed to granular materials, contain higher levels of silt and clay to ensure appropriate electrical activity to support carbon and nitrogen cycling needed to make nutrients available to plants. Because of their low density, porous nature, and silt/clay content, horticultural soils are subject to cyclical shrinking and swelling depending on precipitation and changes in temperature.

In short, pavements require dense, stable, and well-drained conditions, whereas planting beds require porous, organic, and hydraulically dynamic conditions. If you compact horticultural soils, they don’t drain and they become anaerobic, leading to plant rot. Moreover, if you compact the soil, root penetration also becomes impossible, stunting growth and starving plants of water and essential nutrients. If organics and moisture-retentive soil contaminate the sandwich of pavement systems, the system becomes attractive to plants and their roots, potentially compromising their stability and subsequently displacing or destroying the pavement’s structural integrity. If each side of the edge interface is not properly planned and constructed, one of the two sides will effectively compromise the other.

Common Problems

In our practice, managing the implementation of work designed by others, we frequently find that the edge condition between planting beds and paving is not properly detailed or specified. For a pavement subgrade and base to properly support a paving system, the subgrade and base need to be constructed beyond the angle of influence of the paving system (see figure 1 above). For reliable support, the pavement base and subgrade should extend one to two times the depth of the base course beyond the edge of the pavement system. A designer can assume that the loading of the pavement will be distributed through the base course at a 1:1 slope (45-degree angle) to the subgrade. Therefore, a six-inch-deep base course should extend at least six inches beyond the edge of the pavement to fully support the distributed load. With a built-up pavement system, where the base course is installed directly over compacted subgrade without supporting formwork, aggregate materials cannot be laid and compacted while maintaining a vertical edge; this defies the laws of gravity and an aggregate’s natural angle of repose. Aggregate also needs to have a distributed load during compaction. In order to be able to properly compact the base course, the contractor will likely need to taper the base course aggregate edge downward toward the subgrade at a 1:1 slope (45-degree angle) to achieve the required compaction. To achieve proper compaction during construction, the designer needs to draw the shape of the aggregate base course and supporting subgrade compaction at a dimension of at least two times the depth of the base course. This proper physical shape and dimensioning is commonly shown inaccurately on drawings, leading the contractor to either underestimate the “intended” scope of work or not properly build it. Without sufficient compaction, the pavement will settle over time, leading to unsightly puddling and potential trip hazards.

Experienced contractors usually know they need to extend the subgrade preparation and base course aggregate well beyond what many designers show on their drawings. Less experienced contractors may not do this as a standard practice. If the edge detailing is inadequately documented on a large project, there is a potential claim by the contractor for additional work and materials needed to properly construct the pavement edge. Even when correctly drawn, the designer or resident landscape architect should check that pavement subgrade and base are, indeed, correctly installed beyond the proposed pavement edge dimension. It is not unusual for some contractors, when installing pavements along existing lawn or planting bed edges, to simply cut a trench with vertical sides, compact the bottom of the trench, fill it with base aggregate, and then compact that aggregate. In this situation, the sidewalls of the trench are likely not compacted and the base material slowly migrates into the adjacent vertical edge over time, compromising the stability of the base course.

Ensuring long-term stability of the pavement edge is important and good practice. For rigid pavements such as concrete or mortared paver assemblies, stability problems are typically limited to problems of improperly designed or constructed bases, as described earlier. For flexible pavements such as dry-laid pavers or pavers installed over a bituminous setting bed, however, variable drainage, temperature, or traffic loading can cause the pavement surface to deflect. With time, this deflection or movement can lead to water intrusion, migration of the setting bed or base material, and general deterioration of the pavement itself. To retain the pavement edge, designers often include a mechanical device such as a shallow curb or paver edging. Both of these devices require their own structural support, effectively moving the compacted subgrade and base course farther beyond the edge of the pavement into the lawn or planting bed area (see figure 2 above).

On the horticulture side of the pavement edge, we often see two main problems: too little or too much of a good thing. For instance, it is not unusual for design drawings to show the planting soil installed right up to the edge of the paving, effectively burying the compacted subgrade and base course. This often results in very shallow planting soil depth and can lead to both poor draining conditions immediately after precipitation and droughty conditions during hot weather—both of which can be problematic for cultivated plantings and especially attractive to invasive weeds. This condition often presents itself as a yellowing turf edge or weedy planting bed edge. Furthermore, when planting soil is placed over coarsely grained base course material, the finer planting soil particles migrate into the base course, leading to increased moisture retention, which in turn can lead to shrinking and swelling or heaving of the base course, destabilizing the pavement edge. If enough soil infiltrates the base course, it eventually becomes attractive to plants as a viable rooting medium. In this situation, woody tree and shrub roots can become especially destructive.

Awareness of the extended subgrade and base course sometimes leads designers or contractors to cut back visible base course extension areas after the completion of the pavement installation. This is done in an attempt to decompact the planting bed edge and remove the inert aggregate base. This may seem to restore the integrity of the planting bed, but it ultimately undermines the structural stability of the pavement edge.

It is not just horticultural operations that can put the pavement edge at risk. Poor utility coordination and construction sequencing can also challenge edge performance. For example, it is not unusual for designers to locate irrigation and electrical conduit or wiring runs parallel with and immediately along the edge of the paving. If these elements ever need servicing or replacement, digging them up will effectively undermine the pavement. Instead, designers might want to consider alternate locations for these elements to avoid the conflict all together, if possible. Moreover, it is not unusual for some contractors to install these elements after the pavement, compromising the pavement’s stability. The designer and resident landscape architect should be sure that utility runs are coordinated with and preferably installed in advance of shallower pavement systems.

Getting to a Better Edge

Making the edge interface work requires careful consideration of a few basic design strategies to ameliorate these common edge problems.

First, be sure to detail and draw it correctly, making certain the pavement is properly supported. Protect the base course with a separation geotextile to ensure its longevity by keeping soil fines out. Additionally, if woody plantings are going to be located nearby, consider constructing a curb in combination with a root barrier to discourage roots’ penetration. Most important, consider pushing the compaction zone downward through the use of thickened edges, curbs, or deeper paving angles. In other words, make a true edge along the interface between the pavement and horticultural bed. Lowering the structural compaction zone can also improve the robustness of the planting environment along the edge. An actual edge extending a minimum depth of eight inches to 12 inches ensures structural stability and sufficient soil depth for reliable planting performance. Alternatively, consider raising the planting bed elevation in relation to the paving elevation as another way to ensure structural stability and adequate soil depth. There are many creative and aesthetic variations as to how an edge can be constructed (see figure 3).

In addition to building an edge element, consider planting strategies along the edge to mitigate the incompatibilities. For instance, locate plants along the edge that can tolerate shallower rooting and droughty conditions while locating plants with deeper rooting farther from the edge. Perhaps specify plantings with foliage that will grow outward, covering the margin of planting soil that bridges the base course. If a turfgrass profile is desired along the edge, however, the best solution will need to rely on a deeper soil profile at the edge that is consistent with the surrounding lawn area.

Making the edge interface work also requires some important construction considerations. As a profession, we need to use strategies to promote better communication of our design intent with contractors. The fact is that even the most thoughtful of construction documents cannot change the way contractors perform. The edge problem is not just a design challenge. It is also a construction challenge. Poor building habits exacerbate the design challenges of this condition. Beyond detailing the edge well, be sure to use specifications or drawing notes (or both) to dictate appropriate construction sequencing and performance requirements to ensure different trades on the project are not compromising each other’s work. Require preconstruction meetings to review requirements to ensure sequencing is properly considered. Specify mock-ups to ensure requirements and assembly methods are understood. The mock-up is a great opportunity for dialogue between the designer and contractor, reducing the potential for misunderstandings. Finally, specify testing and engage in active oversight during construction to ensure compliance with performance requirements, especially with regard to compaction—both horticultural and structural—as well as planting soil depths.

Performance Benefits

Often owners and designers question the economy of the edge. While a well-built and often deeper edge expression may represent a greater capital cost, it provides considerable benefits with regard to design layout and grading control, ease of construction, and failure risk reduction. In addition, a more robust edge improves long-term performance, offsetting long-term stewardship and upkeep costs.

From a construction standpoint, building an actual “edge” provides line and layout control not only for paving but also electrical and irrigation system components. It serves as a visual and measurable grade control device during construction. It also allows both designer and contractor to better define compaction limits between the pavement and horticultural system.

With respect to long-term performance, an edge element can reduce costs and damage associated with day to day upkeep. A well-built edge mitigates anticipated settlement of horticultural soil, reducing tripping hazards, ponding, and undermining of pavement lateral surface support. An edge slows or deters root intrusion and competitive weed growth. It can reduce winter salt spray intrusion. It can help prevent soil erosion and mulch migration onto pathway areas, reducing slipping hazards and unsightly accumulation of materials.

Thinking about the edge in a pragmatic way first will not inhibit the creativity of its expression. Rather, it will enable your design to fare better over time. Understanding what a contractor faces when implementing your design will further sharpen how you communicate your design intent with clearer and more communicative drawings and specifications.

Andrew Lavallee, FASLA, is a partner at SiteWorks LLC based in New York City.