It’s the first, which means February’s issue of LAM is here! You’ll find these stories inside:

FOREGROUND

Secrets to Share (Gardens)

Sadafumi Uchiyama, ASLA, can teach you how to

make a Japanese garden in Portland, Oregon.

Woven in Place (Details)

At Kopupaka Reserve, New Zealand, the Isthmus Group is weaving

Maori culture into stormwater infrastructure.

Solid as a Rock (Materials)

Is stone always a sustainable building material?

FEATURES

A Forest in the City in the Forest

Sylvatica Studio’s landscape for the Fernbank Museum of Natural History

immerses visitors in Atlanta’s old-growth Piedmont forest.

Ripple Effect

A topographically exuberant campus by Snøhetta embraces

the MAX IV synchrotron particle accelerator.

A View of the World

Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects has restored

the landscape of the painter Frederic Church’s estate.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for February can be found here.

Credits: “Ripple Effect,” Felix Gerlach; “A View of the World,” Detail of Clouds over Olana, 1872, by Frederic Edwin Church, Oil on paper 8 11⁄16 x 12 1⁄8 inches, OL.1976.1. Olana State Historic Site, Hudson, New York, Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation; “A Forest in the City in the Forest,” Timothy Hursley; “Solid as a Rock,” GGN; “Secrets to Share,” Jonathan Ley; “Woven in Place,” David St. George.