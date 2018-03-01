This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s the first, which means March’s issue of LAM is here! You’ll find these stories inside:

FOREGROUND

The Tiny Menace (Ecology)

The shot hole borer is having a deadly impact on California’s trees.

Raleigh Finds Its Inner Self (Planning)

New plans for downtown in Raleigh, North Carolina, could help move the

sprawling city beyond its complicated past.

Mind, Soul, Design (Palette)

The landscapes of Virginia Burt, FASLA, are grounded in practicality.

FEATURES: GGN PORTFOLIO

Drawn Together

The pursuit of excellence is embedded in the culture of GGN.

The Streets Are Back

CityCenterDC restores a historic downtown grid that had vanished for years

beneath a convention center.

Promised Land

GGN’s landscape for the National Museum of African American History and Culture

is both leveling and welcoming.

Extended View

For the University of Washington’s Lower Rainier Vista,

GGN finishes a job that John Charles Olmsted started.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for March can be found here.

As always, you can buy this issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine at more than 700 bookstores, including many university stores and independents, as well as at Barnes & Noble. You can also buy single digital issues for only $5.25 at Zinio or order single copies of the print issue from ASLA. Annual subscriptions for LAM are a thrifty $59 for print and $44.25 for digital.

Credits: “The Streets Are Back,” Catherine Tighe; “Promised Land,” Alan Karchmer/NMAAHC; “Extended View,” GGN; “Drawn Together,” GGN; “The Tiny Menace,” Courtesy the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens/Maxx Echt; “Mind, Soul, Design,” Richard Mandelkorn; “Raleigh Finds Its Inner Self,” City of Raleigh.