It’s the beginning of April, which mean’s LAM’s World Landscape Architecture Month issue is here! You’ll find these stories inside:

FOREGROUND

Maintenance Matters (Office)

Maintenance is all about relationships. And money.



Slope Style (Materials)

Pointers and pitfalls for planting trees on steep grades.



Royal Treatment (Gardens)

The art of bonsai is easier to see in Rhodeside & Harwell’s new pavilion at the

National Bonsai & Penjing Museum.

FEATURES

Ethic and Aesthetic

The acequia—a centuries-old irrigation technology—is ideal for stormwater management

at a New Mexico house.

Scale Factor

SWA combines beauty and security at Mexico’s University of Monterrey.

Parisian Accents

Three new parks anchor regeneration projects near the city’s periphery.

Out of Time

The past and the present merge in a new language for commemorating slavery at

Valongo Wharf, the largest slave port in the Americas.

THE BACK

Soft Power in Moscow

Public spaces devoid of politics are a new idea in Moscow. You could even call them revolutionary.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for April can be found here.

