A UVA panel looks for ways landscape can lead the way in a city shaken by intolerance.

The Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017, welcomed white supremacy, resulted in the murder of a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, and changed that city and a great many residents and members of the University of Virginia (UVA) community. There were torch burning, Nazi symbols, and chants of “Jews will not replace us” in the public spaces of what’s often painted as an idyllic Southern college town. That dichotomy will be the topic of a panel and presentation moderated by the UVA Architecture Assistant Professor Elgin Cleckley at UVA later this week. “Landscape Perspectives for Future Publics” will gather eight landscape designers, academics, and writers to present their visions of Charlottesville’s future and to consider the landscape implications of race. The presentation will occur on April 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at UVA’s Campbell Hall.

Presenters will offer rapid-fire imagery illustrating past/present/future triptychs for Charlottesville.

Participants will include:

—Azzurra Cox, Student ASLA, who’s studied the history and design traditions of neglected African American burial grounds

–Alexa Bush, ASLA, Detroit Senior City Planner

—Kofi Boone, ASLA, a landscape architecture professor at North Carolina State University who focuses on issues of environmental justice

—Garnette Cadogan, an MLK Visiting Scholar at the MIT Department of Urban Studies + Planning, and an essayist whose work explores the inequalities of urban life and race

—Frank Dukes, a UVA architecture professor whose body of research addresses how low-income communities grapple with economic transitions, race, and the legacy of slavery

–Walter Hood, ASLA, Creative Director of Hood Studio

—Amber Wiley, a professor of American Studies at Skidmore College, who researches historic preservation and how architecture structures power at a literal and figural level

—Sara Zewde, a landscape designer who studied the Valongo Wharf slave port in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and has been designing a memorial for it

This panel responds to last year’s August 12 rally (called “A12” by local activists) to consider “how to respond in form, [and] what are the icons, monuments, [and] memorials that speak to us, and what we want to say as a society,” Cleckley says. His agenda for the panel covers much of the same territory as his September 2017 Next City piece, “I’m a Black Designer in Charlottesville. This is What it Feels Like to Walk Through My City,” which recounts how his own perceptions of Charlottesville have changed.

Cleckley says he hopes to show the entanglement of landscape design with the history of racial exclusion— slave labor’s role in creating infrastructure, redlining, transit planning, and more. “You can go back and look at issues of construction and labor, and ramp all the way up into urban renewal, and then you get to A12, and see that there’s a continuum,” he says. “So there’s a moment where you think about these points of reflection. I think they came about in really amazing ways we have to stop and think deeply [about]. I think we’re at one of those places.”

Zach Mortice is a Chicago-based design journalist who focuses on landscape architecture and architecture. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.