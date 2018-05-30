BY BRADFORD MCKEE

“It’s happening again.” That was a repeated phrase May 27 on Twitter as a deluge of water came downhill on Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland, carrying cars and garbage and ruining businesses that had rebuilt after a similar flood in 2016. This time, the historic town received more than seven inches of rain within a few hours; a Maryland National Guardsman was killed as he tried to help a woman rescue her cat.

Ellicott City has known flooding since its founding, though it now comes from above the town rather than creeping up from the Patapsco River below. Our editorial in October 2016 explains the problem, which officials still, apparently, have not been able to fix.

——

Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland, has reopened, its historic storefronts repaired for the moment but its bigger problems unsolved. On July 30, almost six inches of rain fell in two hours right atop the 244-year-old former mill town—now a shopping and dining destination—which is built into a tight granite valley atop a network of streams that flow into the Patapsco River. The flood was a surprise. The water came not from the river but from upland, where suburban development in recent decades has hardened the ground. Main Street turned into a torrent within minutes. Dozens of people who had gone out to shop or eat had to be rescued, and two people died. The water shoved around a couple hundred cars and gouged out the streetscape, baring the infrastructure beneath about 100 ruined businesses.

Almost two weeks later, the disaster was in Louisiana, when another supersaturated storm dumped two to three inches of rain an hour on a large area around Baton Rouge. This incredible storm parked itself for a couple of days, and brought more than 20 inches of rain to many locations. Thirteen people died, and thousands of residents lost everything. Twenty parishes were declared federal disaster areas, and damage is estimated at more than $10 billion, according to Impact Forecasting, a division of the global reinsurance firm Aon Benfield. It is said to have been the worst U.S. disaster since Hurricane Sandy hit the Northeast four years ago.

There have been a startling number of heavy rainstorms with flash floods in recent months around the country. Twenty-three people died in southern West Virginia in late June when as much as 10 inches of rain fell in 12 hours. The area around Houston has had six flooding rains since May 2015. “We need to recalibrate storm frequency curves,” says Kevin Shanley, FASLA, at SWA Group in Houston. He notes that he has seen “multiple ‘hundred-year’ events” in almost 40 years of living in the city.

The questions about how to prepare for these disasters are piling up faster than they can be answered—or reframed. It is common to hear public officials claim, as the Howard County, Maryland, Councilman Jon Weinstein did after the Ellicott City flood, that no amount of preparation would have prevented the town’s destruction. “Water will go where water will go,” he told Fatimah Waseem of the Baltimore Sun. That response seems increasingly mistaken.

Communities have to prepare to recover from disasters they don’t see coming. “We have to accept that these events are not unexpected. They’re expected,” says Scott Miles, a civil engineer and social geographer who is a senior research scientist at the University of Washington and runs a private consulting practice, ResilScience.

In Ellicott City, which is unincorporated and managed by Howard County, the county council is considering a nine-month hold on new development while it looks at the ways existing development contributes to flooding. This move is overdue, particularly for a place that had more than a dozen catastrophic floods in its history and relies so heavily on its old town center for its livelihood. The county’s web page about the most recent flood assures everyone that after each flood the town “has recovered better than before,” but that is apparently not saying much. The Sun reported that Howard County’s land is about 51 percent developed and that its approach to stormwater management is “piecemeal.” There now seems to be some acknowledgment that protecting the historic downtown will have to begin outside the district itself.

This problem reminds me of the brilliant Copenhagen Cloudburst Formula by Ramboll and Ramboll Studio Dreiseitl, which won the top award for analysis and planning in this year’s ASLA Professional Awards. In 2011, Copenhagen’s city center flooded with three feet of water in a sudden storm and was shut down for more than a week, resulting in 90,000 insurance claims and more than $1 billion in damage. The water surged into the center from the higher edges of the city. The Cloudburst plan starts uphill by turning the city into one large and more orderly catchment zone, with stormwater detention areas in parks and plazas along the slope and streets fashioned as canals to direct excess water toward the large lake in the center of town. The current water level of the lake will be lowered three meters. This will open new public grounds around its edges that can fill with up to 40,000 cubic meters of water when needed and store the water until it can be released through new piping to the harbor.

In Copenhagen, the need to build flood defenses intertwines with the desire for new city assets in greener streets and public spaces. The better scenario would have been to do this work before disaster struck as part of what Miles calls a “pre-event, long-term framework,” which, he says, is basically your standard comprehensive plan. He cites the Seattle 2035 plan scheduled for adoption this fall. “That comprehensive plan is a recovery plan,” Miles says. “No one in our city hall sees it that way, and Emergency Management doesn’t participate, but it’s the vision for the city in 20 years.” If catastrophe were to strike, he explains, Seattle would have a civic wish list to steer it through the very short time afterward to take advantage of big opportunities. “You’re only going to get six months or a year when people are going to be open to doing cool stuff,” he says. “People are just going to get frustrated and start cutting corners, and not doing low-impact development. So if you’re not working on this ahead of time, you’re going to miss those clean-slate opportunities.”

Miles identifies Berkeley, San Francisco, and New Orleans as having begun operating along these lines. In this issue, Elizabeth Mossop, ASLA, writes about the broad new approaches New Orleans is taking to embrace water as its lifeblood rather than its adversary. In San Francisco, John King, Honorary ASLA, of the San Francisco Chronicle reported last month on four big new bayside development sites where the land is being lifted at great pains to anticipate future tides, which are projected to rise more than five feet by 2100. One site, Treasure Island, is gaining new layers of soil atop its rock and sand base to give it better seismic stability as well as flood protection. Another new development, on 775 acres of the old Candlestick Park site, will have a constructed baseline at 10 feet above where the entrance to the stadium stood. Kofi Boone, ASLA, an architect and planner, is running the project for the developer. He told King the designers have to believe the adaptation is sound, but “so do financiers and insurance companies.”

The Baton Rouge area has a long trial ahead. It is tempting to think of the August flood as a one-off, but it will be more useful to think wide of the received norms. “In the universe of risk management, you have to take a hard look at how often those storms come back,” Shanley says. “We’ve only been modeling storms for about 100 years, and we don’t have that much data.” Meteorologists know that a warmer atmosphere holds greater amounts of moisture, and scientists are constantly refining projections of how a warming climate affects weather patterns. They generally promise more violence. What we do know is that the existing notions of what to expect continue to fail everyone. The solutions start with policy, in having a solid rainy-day plan, and putting it to work as the sunny-day plan, too.