It’s the first, which means June’s issue of LAM is here! You’ll find these stories inside:

FOREGROUND

Sudden Impact (Office)

Principals from three firms discuss how internships can offer a learning experience

for everyone involved.

The Better Underbelly (Transit)

Bowen Place Crossing by Spackman Mossop Michaels is more than just a shady underpass.

Processing Through Play (Play)

A study gives credence to intuitive ideas about designing playgrounds for kids

who have sensory processing disorder.

FEATURES

Knock It Off

Design professionals are saying #MeToo, too. Do sexual harassment policies

in the workplace go far enough?

Copenhagen Cool

The firm COBE gives two public spaces in the Danish capital a new look and renewed

purpose as transportation infrastructure.

The Dream Seller

Mexico City is a place with significant water challenges. Mario Schjetnan, FASLA, designs

places to meet them.

The Major Scale

Oehme, van Sweden’s design for the wide open spaces of Tippet Rise prove that Montana

is a great place for art.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for June can be found here.

Credits: “The Major Scale,” Beartooth Portal by Ensamble Studio, photo by Iwan Baan; “Copenhagen Cool,” Rasmus Hjortshøj; “The Dream Seller,” Adam Wiseman; “Sudden Impact,” C&I Studios; “Processing Through Play,” Courtesy STAR Institute for Sensory Processing Disorder; “The Better Underbelly,” Ian Marshall.