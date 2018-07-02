This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s the beginning of July, which means the latest issue of LAM is here! You’ll find these stories inside:

FOREGROUND

Urban Scanner (Interview)

Shannon Mattern’s book, Code and Clay, Data and Dirt: Five Thousand Years of Urban Media, uncovers the way information has shaped our cities.

The Hole Story (Parks)

Hornsby Quarry in New South Wales was thought too big to fill and too unsafe to leave open.

Now it could be a park.

Palms Out (Plants)

Palm trees may be iconic of Miami or Los Angeles, but they can

thrive in more—and colder—places than you may think.

FEATURES

The Old and the Neutral

In New Orleans, Hargreaves Associates weaves the hopeful future into

the industrial past in Crescent Park.

Two London Squares and a Theory of the Beige Hole

Sleek, tidy, generic: a critique of Fitzroy Place and Rathbone Square, two privately owned

public spaces in London’s West End.

Balancing Act

In a wetter world, how do we weigh the need to adapt to the future

against the imperative to preserve the past?

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for July can be found here.

As always, you can buy this issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine at more than 700 bookstores, including many university stores and independents, as well as at Barnes & Noble. You can also buy single digital issues for only $5.25 at Zinio or order single copies of the print issue from ASLA. Annual subscriptions for LAM are a thrifty $59 for print and $44.25 for digital. Our subscription page has more information on subscription options.

Keep an eye out here on the blog, on the LAM Facebook page, and on our Twitter feed (@landarchmag), as we’ll be posting July articles as the month rolls out.

Credits: “Two London Squares and a Theory of the Beige Hole,” londonsurvival/JOEHOOVER (londonsurvival.wordpress.com); “The Old and the Neutral,” Timothy Hursley; “Balancing Act,” Newport Restoration Foundation/Ashley Braquet; “Palms Out,” Botanics Wholesale; “The Hole Story,” Hornsby Shire Council; “Urban Scanner,” Michael K. Chen and Justin Snider, Michael K. Chen Architecture.