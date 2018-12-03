This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s the beginning of December, which means the latest issue of LAM is here! You’ll find these stories inside:

FOREGROUND

Crisis Actors (Outreach)

In San Francisco, teams in the Resilient by Design challenge found that agitprop—an old Soviet-style publicity technique—still works in the Instagram age.

Pairings with Wine (Plants)

The horticulturist Sean Hogan brings a palette of low-water, high-interest plants to Argyle Winery.

Practice Makes Permeable (Tech)

A research project takes advantage of rapid prototyping with 3-D printers.

FEATURES

Here Comes Everybody

Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates’ transformation of a postindustrial New York waterfront to the spectacular Brooklyn Bridge Park took two decades to realize. It was worth the wait.

Always Working

A constructed salt marsh at Pier 1 makes a beautiful defense.

How to Overstuff a Sterile Site

The plantings at Brooklyn Bridge Park follow a strategy of “exaggerated ecology.”

Softening the Sound

Noise reduction in the park takes the form of a mountain.

Credits: “Here Comes Everybody,” Alex MacLean; “Always Working,” Lexi Van Valkenburgh; “Softening the Sound,” MVVA; “How to Overstuff a Sterile Site,” MVVA; “Pairings with Wine,” Doreenwynja.com Horticultural Photography; “Crisis Actors,” HASSELL+; “Practice Makes Permeable,” Matthew Arielly.