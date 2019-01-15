BY TIMOTHY A. SCHULER

FROM THE JANUARY 2019 ISSUE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE MAGAZINE.

South Los Angeles is the last place a person might expect to find a tranquil walkway winding through the canopy of a mixed evergreen and deciduous forest. But 10 or 12 years from now, when the pines and redbud trees of Vermont Miracle Park have grown up past the metal railings of its 11-foot-high elevated walkway, residents of Vermont Knolls will have the chance to disappear into nature—if only for a few minutes.

Occupying just 10,500 square feet, Vermont Miracle Park was designed by Hongjoo Kim Landscape Architects and developed by the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust (LANLT), a nonprofit organization formed in part by then-city council member Eric Garcetti, Honorary ASLA, in 2002 to bring additional green space to underserved neighborhoods like Vermont Knolls, a predominantly African American and Latino community not far from Compton. It’s an area characterized by strip malls, auto body shops, and more than its fair share of vacant lots.

The lot at 81st Street and Vermont Avenue had been vacant since the building there burned down in what Keshia Sexton, the director of organizing at LANLT, refers to as the 1992 Uprising, after the acquittal of Los Angeles police officers in the videotaped beating of Rodney King. Twenty-five years later, the lot has been transformed into much-needed green space, funded through a mishmash of public and private sources, including Disney and California’s Prop 84 stormwater grant program. The park is packed with amenities, and its clever, multilayered design shows that even the smallest, most unlikely site can support a multitude of experiences.

A perimeter path wraps the park and ascends to an elevated walkway, which provides views of the neighborhood beyond. Beneath the structure, a planted bioswale channels runoff from the park’s permeable pavement to a pair of dry wells. In the center of the park are two small hillocks with rubberized surfaces for playing, picnic tables, a traditional playground, and an abundance of native and naturalized shrubs and trees, including Canary Island pines, which grow in the median of Vermont Avenue and along nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. “I wanted to connect this park to the community,” says Hongjoo Kim, ASLA, the principal at his eponymous firm.

Kim says that because so much of the urban fabric of South L.A. is full of visual reminders of strife and disinvestment—razor wire, police cameras, vacant lots wrapped in chain-link fences—one of his priorities was to reject traditional “defensive design” strategies and create a space that reflected the pride and affection that residents feel for their neighborhood. To this end, his team designed a custom aluminum fence that, by strategically cutting and twisting certain pickets, reveals a series of butterfly forms. “The whole idea started from the question, ‘How can we make this fence not a separation, [but] an invitation?’” Kim says.

Hope Escario, ASLA, LANLT’s project manager for the construction of Vermont Miracle Park, admits that in disadvantaged communities, “a butterfly is maybe not something that anybody would consider a high priority.” But nature and wildlife can be a symbol of hope, she says, and “something that can be really special, especially for children.” Which is why, from day one, the community embraced Kim’s concept of a forest walk, Escario says. “I really look forward to going to that site in 10 years,” she says, “and walking the ramp when the trees are mature.”

Timothy A. Schuler writes about design, ecology, and the natural environment. He lives in Honolulu.