Welcome to spring! For World Landscape Architecture Month, the April issue of LAM is FREE! We’ve taken this month to go back a decade and mark the start of a movement, the Pop-Up Decade, which, who knows, could become the pop-up century. Remember 2009? Everyone was blue. There was no work—or money. But designers and their clients picked up something potent begun by the firm Rebar (now Gehl) in San Francisco with the creation of Park(ing) Day: quick, cheap, usually temporary projects to wet the public’s feet with ideas about civic spaces, try them out, see how they respond. Many of those projects went away; many more turned into something lasting. It was an idea that suited the bad old days of the early teens, but it also has continued to translate well to more prosperous times, as our feature stories show you here.

In the Back is a piece every person in the profession should read, a conversation among four successful women designers on why they left powerful jobs in high-profile firms to chart their own ways ahead. It covers what is often a lot of unspoken ground—unspoken because many women don’t dare air their concerns at work, and because men in the workplace can be rather obtuse at times.

FOREGROUND

A Floodplain Forest (Water)

This setback levee project will give a river room to meander and help protect Hamilton City, California, from flooding.

Open Book (Planning)

A new stormwater management manual for multifamily residences aids resilience in

Lexington, Kentucky.

FEATURES

Get It Done

The Great Recession helped launch a wave of quick, low-cost projects to suit budgets

of the era. It’s still going strong.

Make It Pop

Some popped up and popped back down. Some stuck around or led to bigger things.

An album from a decade of pop-up.

Power Play

The nonprofit KaBOOM! has perfected a seemingly guerrilla approach to making playgrounds where kids lack them.

THE BACK

The Big Time. The Bigger Time.

A conversation among the women behind the Women’s Landscape Equality (re)Solution.

An Antidote to Excess (Books)

A review of Doing Almost Nothing: The Landscapes of Georges Descombes, by Marc Treib.

A Planetary Proposal (Backstory)

A sprawling corridor park could connect Earth’s most biodiverse places.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns.

