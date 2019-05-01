This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What Makes Us Us (Interview)

Julian Raxworthy talks about the proletarian roots of his new book, Overgrown.

Hog-Tied (Waste)

A few landscape architects have begun to focus on the huge ecological hazards

of animal waste from agriculture operations.

Linked In (Habitat)

A Seattle neighborhood is the starting point of the artist Sarah Bergmann’s

realization of a living network called Pollinator Pathways.

FEATURES

MLA ROI

Although the landscape architecture profession is poised to grow, master’s degree programs are struggling to gain enrollments. One major reason is the cost and eventual payoff of pursuing a degree.

Refuge Found

Outside Denver, Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge, a Design Workshop project that received the 2018 ASLA Landmark Award, continues to rebuild a high-prairie ecosystem scorched by weapons and chemical production.

Twice Bitten

Two flash floods in three years gutted the historic heart of Ellicott City, Maryland. Mahan Rykiel Associates is working to help the town figure out how to meet a future of extreme weather.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for May can be found here.

Credits: “Refuge Found,” D. A. Horchner/Design Workshop; “Twice Bitten,” Josh Ganzermiller Photography; “Hog-Tied,” Waterkeeper Alliance; “Linked In,” © David E. Perry; “What Makes Us Us,” Julian Raxworthy.