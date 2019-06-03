This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FOREGROUND

Early Exposure (Education)

An Ohio middle school teacher is holding a class in landscape design to point

students toward possible careers.

The BIM That Binds (Tech)

For landscape architects who have crossed over to building information modeling,

collaboration with architects is considerably easier.

FEATURES

The Schoolyard is Sick

The ecological designer Claire Latané believes much of student stress in public schools comes from the schools themselves—locked-down buildings and hard lots. She is on a collaborative

mission to redesign them.

Creature Comforts

In Germany, a landscape architect and a biologist have developed an approach to invite animals into urban development projects. It involves providing all, not just some, of what species need as habitat.

Omni-Boss

Ursula Hoskins, ASLA, is the first landscape architect to run major capital projects at the New York Botanical Garden. Her latest project, the Edible Academy, addresses the problem of food security found right outside the garden gates.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for June can be found here.

Credits: “The Schoolyard is Sick,” Edmund Barr; “Creature Comforts,” Robert Bischer; “Omni-Boss,” Marlon Co/The New York Botanical Garden; “The BIM that Binds,” CRJA-IBI Group; “Early Exposure,” Haley Masey.