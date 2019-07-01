This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Every Branch and Blade (Interview)

At the Miller House and Garden, in Columbus, Indiana, the site manager Ben Wever

knows exactly how to maintain Dan Kiley’s original vision for the place.

For Floods, a Stage (Planning)

On the Indiana banks of the Ohio River that look at Louisville, OLIN is planning

ways for people to come out and see the river when it swells.

FEATURES

The Green New Deal, Landscape, and Public Imagination

Ambitious proposals to attack climate breakdown and social inequity together could dramatically alter the American landscape, ideally without the compromises of the first New Deal.

What’s in a Nativar?

Among the hottest items in the nursery industry are cultivars of native plants bred to behave better in designed landscapes. The trick is in creating new plants that offer the

ecological benefits of the originals.

Sound Gardens

How to compose the score for a landscape? The Swiss acoustic designer

Nadine Schütz is figuring that out.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns.

