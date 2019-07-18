BY TOM STOELKER

FROM THE JULY 2019 ISSUE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE MAGAZINE.

The start of Nathan Kensinger’s quiet documentary Managed Retreat begins innocently enough. Waves from the Atlantic roll in toward the viewer. A lone couple walks hand in hand along a desolate beach. A seawall meanders off into the distance. An abandoned car in a marsh sends a dissonant note that builds to an ominous beat. The sound of waves gives way to the “beep, beep, beep” of an excavator backing up. Abandoned homes fill the frame until the excavator’s bucket reaches out to nudge one of the houses to the ground. It is a slow, lumbering destruction, with the “beep, beep, beep” tracking time.

Kensinger’s 18-minute film, which is currently screening at film festivals, documents the managed retreat of three New York City neighborhoods on Staten Island that never fully recovered from Hurricane Sandy. Instead, in an unusual approach, residents organized to sell their land to the state, left their homes behind, and let nature return. The film stands witness to an unheard-of scenario in New York: residents giving up waterfront property.

“I think managed retreat is one of the most forward-thinking solutions to rising sea levels that I’ve seen,” Kensinger said.

Kensinger’s love for the urban waterfront began in his hometown of San Francisco. When he moved to New York City in 2003, he immediately set about exploring the city’s waterways.

“It’s become an ever-expanding exploration of the entire waterfront, so it’s an ongoing relationship,” he said. He has written and photographed on the subject extensively, but the retreat unfolding after Sandy required more than words and static photos.

“I just felt like this story needed to be told in a different way, because the story was a very visual one and there was not necessarily anyone else with me to watch this process unfold,” he said. “I thought I needed to share this with more people, because they need to be aware that people are deciding to tear down their own homes because of climate change.”

While the state stepped up in the neighborhoods of Oakwood Beach, Ocean Breeze, and Graham Beach, the city seems to have not gotten the memo, with thousands of housing units being built on flood-prone, high-value land.

“Part of the film is about giving space back to the natural world,” he said. “It’s a point of view that’s very different from the city and from developers.”

As the film progresses, the sounds of destruction give way to birds chirping, crickets singing, and the sight of a lone possum walking alongside an abandoned city street.

For information about future screenings go to managedretreatfilm.com.

Tom Stoelker writes about art, architecture, and academia. He lives in New York.