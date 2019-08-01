This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Atlas of Abandonment (Interview)

Jill Desimini, ASLA, discusses her new book on vacancy.

One Fish, More Fish (Habitat)

Scott Scarfone, ASLA, is working on his own time to conserve brook trout,

sometimes swimming upstream.

Home Away From No Home

Brice Maryman, ASLA, has spent the past few years studying homelessness from a landscape perspective and learning that understanding it precedes design.

Tunnel Vision

When the time came to retire a big coal transport depot in Sydney, residents mobilized to keep the site public, which their predecessors had been unable to do a century ago.

The Lawn Is Gone

For clients with a house in Los Angeles, a big, boring patch of grass was not working. When the landscape designer Naomi Sanders was done, you’d never know it had been there.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for August can be found here.

