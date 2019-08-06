BY TIMOTHY A. SCHULER

As a rule, Americans are wizards at making waste disappear. Trash magically vanishes from the curb, wastewater disappears with a flush. But there is one by-product of our current economic system that cannot be disposed of with a snap of our fingers (or with infrastructure): vacant land. When a piece of property is abandoned, it cannot be bagged up and thrown away.

Jill Desimini, ASLA, has spent more than 10 years documenting vacancy across the United States as a senior associate at Stoss Landscape Urbanism and as an associate professor of landscape architecture at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, where her research focuses on spatial strategies for shrinking cities. In her most recent book, From Fallow: 100 Ideas for Abandoned Urban Landscapes (2019), Desimini marries a decade of documentation with more speculative imaginings that take the form of simple, evocative drawings.

It is a catalog of both existing states and potential changes. Desimini presents each separately, to free the design possibilities from any “direct political, economic, ecological, and sociocultural” context and leave them to imagining. “A vacant lot is not one thing, even though we tend to think of it as such,” she writes in the book’s introduction. “Terrains have different scales, elevations, adjacencies, uses, climates, and cultures. And just as no one territory is the same, so no one idea is sufficient.”

I spoke to Desimini about the new book. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You’ve been interested in vacant land and shrinking cities for a while.

My interest is sort of twofold. I have an urban studies graduate degree and a background in sociology and social science, so I was interested in questions that come out of the social sciences and how design and physical space can engage with them. So I set out to collect case studies, and basically the project ended up being split into two things: One is a book I’m working on now, focusing on specific cities and really long lenses of time, but I also had spent a lot of time driving around, meeting people, looking at projects, and so I want to do something with that as well. That’s how From Fallow came to be. I was interested in taking that knowledge and translating it into one graphic, illustrated language to look at all of the possibilities of what people have done or tried to do with vacant land and create a catalog of them.

I was also interested in—I feel like people say vacant land, and they think about one residential parcel. But when you drive around places, you realize there are so many different scales and configurations. So it was an opportunity to actually draw those scales and configurations and match them with projects.

Do you have a theory as to why people seem to fixate on that one particular scale?

I don’t know. That’s an interesting question. I think it’s digestible, and also very relatable, because you have a visceral response to imagining a residence and then seeing that gap. When I was driving around, and maybe this is also part of the genesis of the idea, there are cities that have lost more than half of their population, and they all had a similar feeling if they were flat. But if they [had a lot of] topography, you read it very differently. Like, you didn’t necessarily imagine that there was something there the way you do when it’s carved out by property lines. Obviously, there are places where you see very evident abandonment, but in terms of the overall scale of the city, topography changes your perception.

In the book, each idea is both specific and anonymous at the same time. It’s not a particular neighborhood in New Orleans, for instance, but it is a certain type of place with specific physical characteristics. How and when did you make that choice?

I made that choice at the beginning. I’ve driven around the country a lot, as a child and as an adult, so I feel like it came out of that. Also, change is constant, so by the time you draw a hundred places, maybe they aren’t necessarily still vacant. So how do you draw something without it being out of date?

You said that this book spun out of another project. What can you tell us about that?

The [other] book is loosely called Cyclical City: Landscape and the Longview, and it basically looks at a number of cities—Philadelphia is one of them, St. Louis is another —and goes more in depth around some of the rudimentary responses to abandonment, and also how you might be able to tell histories that are much longer, be they 200 years long or 700 years long, around the land and land management responses. Particularly with legacy or shrinking cities, people tend to think of [the recent past], whether it’s 1930 or 1950, or peak population to the present, but if you actually look at longer scales, there are interesting fluctuations and cycles that evolve.

What does the word “fallow” mean to you in this context?

It’s a term I’ve used for a while. If you call something “vacant,” it’s vacant from one perspective, but it might have abundant vegetation or other types of ruderal species. Or it might be holding water. So it’s not necessarily vacant. It’s the same with “shrinking.” People understand it, but it can paint a negative picture. So I’m interested in words that have dual meanings. Like abandonment. If you think about “abandon,” it’s “with great enthusiasm,” even though it normally [means] “leaving or leaving behind.”

With “fallow,” Julie Bargmann uses the term. It’s borrowed from agriculture and [refers to land] that’s taken out of the agricultural cycle for the regeneration of the soil. It’s something that is in waiting but also contributing. It’s a kind of necessary wait. It’s something that J. B. Jackson writes about in The Necessity for Ruins, and there’s some economic theory that talks about this pause as a kind of restorative moment that gives you a chance to reflect before you move forward. So even if something is fallow for traumatic reasons, it’s something that we could at least digest before we move on.

Without language or names it’s hard to rally around things. At the same time, though, I’ve noticed that the informality of the activities we see in these spaces can be lost as soon as we name it or condone it.

I think that with the drawings, they were specific but not necessarily called out. I wanted the speculation to seem in tune with the informality or lack of resources that these [interventions] have sometimes. In a lot of cases, I feel like the design response is to think of [an intervention] as temporary. Like, okay, we can have that, and then hopefully we will have something built. Maybe by drawing them you’re giving them some validation to remain.

But to the idea of [loss], it’s something I thought a lot about in terms of the Wilds. Obviously, that term needs a lot of unpacking, but it is a question of, if you define or recognize it, or try to keep it in some way, have you lost it? With spontaneous vegetation, or a spontaneous use, even, how do you validate it?

Can you unpack the Wilds a little bit? You acknowledge the ecological value of these abandoned landscapes, but you also call our obsession with them a “dangerous trope.”

On the one hand, you have land that’s been sort of abused and forgotten, or worse than forgotten. You have a set of plants and animals that can adapt to that situation and turn that into a very viable ecological space. But they’re sort of romanticized in photographs or in other ways, and I think you want to understand the full history behind [a place] and not be caught up in an image. I think that’s a danger. Because even if there is ecological benefit, it’s not a solution.

You made an intentional decision to remove these ideas from a direct political or economic context, but the ideas themselves are not completely apolitical. For instance, you write about homeless encampments and the way that they’re cleared despite that land’s seemingly having no value. Was it difficult to walk that line?

I wanted to give the ideas a little distance so that you could imagine an alternative. I think sometimes if you know a site too well, or know its history, it becomes hard to imagine a future that would make sense and be respectful but also generative of a new way of living. There’s value in imagining these less formal, more plural types of design interventions. I wanted to do something where you could see all of the potential before you take that potential off the table. Driving around, I was inspired by people’s willingness to try things, maybe more so than they are in my daily life. It’s like, “Let’s try it. Let’s see what happens.” I was super excited about that.

I was delighted by how the drawings, despite being fairly simple, felt so realistic. The book felt like such a love letter to how we occupy space. When you began sketching, was it difficult to not sketch the exact place, or was it freeing to create this fictional intervention?

It wasn’t difficult. Maybe that’s part of stripping away the knowledge. Like, what would I draw if I were going to just draw? I was also inspired by Atelier Bow-Wow’s drawings and other books that I love, like The Unreal Estate Guide to Detroit.

Some of the descriptions are like little meditations on life.

I wish my trips seemed so leisurely! I have taken to making notes on my phone. I have like 5,000. I used to write Post-it notes. But the [descriptions] came in response to the book. Although I should say in the process, they came before the drawings. I wrote them to give a sense of what I imagined—which is interesting—it’s not my usual process. In this case, they came first as a way of imagining how the types would be specific to these fallow landscapes.

Can I suggest one follow-up research project?

Besides the jobs catalog?

I would also like a deep history of urban horses and equestrianism. Because it’s such a rich topic, and it seemed like you felt the same way.

Oh, sure! I wrote a piece actually on that for UC Berkeley’s student [publication]. Horses are amazing. And they continue to be embedded in the Philadelphia fabric, and also some other places. It’s true that I probably have more to say about some ideas than others. It depends on how surprised I was.

Timothy A. Schuler writes about design, ecology, and the natural environment. He lives in Honolulu.