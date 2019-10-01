This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Among this year’s superb ASLA Student Award winners, it seems almost as if several of the designers had an advance copy of the latest report on land use by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. The panel supports the work of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, originator of the 2015 Paris Agreement, by providing scientific reports on climate change impacts, and ways to mitigate or adapt to them. Its latest major report, Climate Change and Land, came out in early August, and in many ways runs directly alongside the contemporary concerns of landscape architecture. The report details the interactions between land and climate, the ways human activity on land (which “provides the basis for human livelihoods and well-being”) contributes to global warming and, in turn, how climate change affects the integrity of the land people depend on for food and fiber (and often to our detriment, for fuel).

The realities of agriculture are a near-constant presence in the new report and, I think, the next frontier for landscape architecture to consider, particularly for agriculture’s role in rampant land degradation and the loss of biodiversity. In this year’s Student Awards, Waiyee Chou, Student ASLA, at the University of Toronto, received an Honor Award in the Research category for a proposal to expand an ancient irrigation system of karez wells used by Uyghur communities in an area of Xinjiang, China. The wells draw snowmelt from mountains and move it by gravity to where it’s needed in the valley for agricultural and household use. They are similar to acequias, which originated in the Arab world, but enclosed to prevent evaporation and seepage. Of about 600 constructed karez wells, about 300 remain in use. Chou’s proposal expands this practice into a development regime that would sustain populations and also beat back the desertification that threatens this very hot region. New water supplies would encourage vegetation, which would hold soil and sand in place.

The IPCC report is emphatic throughout about climate effects on the security of food and freshwater supplies, which are already shaky in many regions of the world and bound to worsen—a guarantee of human conflict. Natalie Wai Yan Law, Student ASLA, of the University of Hong Kong, received an Honor Award in the Analysis and Planning category for her project to identify ways to manage water sources in the Jordan River Basin that could reduce conflict by making water availability more equitable. A team at the South China Agricultural University has won an award for a plan to protect agricultural lands in the Pearl River Delta from rising sea levels. And northward, in the thawing Siberian permafrost, a team at Beijing Forestry University has won for a study of ways to counter the effects of warming through vegetation that would modulate rising soil temperatures, slow erosion, and conserve water—the awards jury admired the project’s “fundamental optimism.”

The student awards jury also saw residential projects that are as intriguing and complex as any in recent years, including one that addresses climate displacement. The Residential Design category entries have been few in the past decade, a disappointment given the stark needs for affordable housing in cities, where everything turns on land availability. But it appears that some academic studios are registering the urgency of finding places for everyone to live. That alone is cause for optimism. Congratulations to all the honorees!

