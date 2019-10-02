BY BRADFORD MCKEE

FROM THE UPCOMING NOVEMBER 2019 ISSUE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE MAGAZINE.



In August, the Cultural Landscape Foundation announced that it was launching a major new international prize in landscape architecture. On Tuesday, the foundation made it official that the prize will be named for the landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, FASLA, for her “leading role in addressing environmental, ecological, and social issues and the impact of climate change.”

The Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize will be awarded every two years beginning in 2021, and will be the only prize in the profession with a $100,000 award attached. Recipients will also be the subject of events sponsored by the foundation that focus on their practice to show the development and achievements of landscape architecture.

In announcing the prize’s naming, the foundation released a statement from Oberlander, who has been based in Vancouver since opening her practice in 1953. She described herself as “overwhelmed and smitten” by the designation. “I hope the Oberlander Prize will spur landscape architects to innovate, be inventive and generate new ideas, and to be leaders in their community.” Oberlander added that practitioners especially must lead in addressing climate change, a topic she has been vocally passionate about for years. Her work is also considered pioneering in the design of play spaces for children and vegetated roofs. Projects by Oberlander include the Museum of Anthropology, Robson Square, and the Public Library in Vancouver, the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, and Canadian embassies in Washington, D.C., and Berlin. In 2017, she was honored as a Companion of the Order of Canada, that distinction’s highest honor.

An 11-member advisory committee, chaired by Elizabeth K. Meyer, FASLA, began in 2018 to set parameters and a process for the prize, which will be chosen by a five-member jury. A foundation co-chair, Joan Shafran, and her husband, Rob Haimes, have donated $1 million as a lead gift to fund the prize, which has been matched by the foundation’s board and other donors. As part of a goal to raise $4.5 million for the prize, the foundation in July began the “100 Women Campaign” to draw pledges of $10,000 from or on behalf of women, and has received more than $700,000. Oberlander, said Charles Birnbaum, FASLA, the president and CEO of the foundation, “has touched generations of women inside and outside the profession.”

For more information, go to tclf.org/prize.