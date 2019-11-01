This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FOREGROUND

Get with the Program (Tech)

As workflow patterns change, designers are diversifying in the types of software they rely on,

a recent survey of landscape architects shows.

Lunch Break Brutalism (Preservation)

The water is flowing again at M. Paul Friedberg’s much-disputed Peavey Plaza in Minneapolis,

after a renovation by Coen+Partners adjusts the space to latter-day concerns.

FEATURES

Look to the Sky

In Santa Fe, Surroundings Studio relies on scarce rainfall for all the water one

house’s garden could need.

Floods That Know No Bounds

Nogales, Mexico, and Nogales, Arizona, have a border wall between them, but an unruly, overstressed watershed needs a binational solution to stop flooding. Gabriel Díaz Montemayor, ASLA, and a colleague, Francisco Lara-Valencia, have some ideas.

Get Real

Vicki Estrada, FASLA, talks about the change in her practice at Estrada Land Planning in San Diego

since her transition 13 years ago. For one thing, it has meant no more going along to get along.

Interview by Diana Fernandez, ASLA

In Kīlauea’s Wake

After a series of violent eruptions of Kīlauea in 2018, the staff of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is figuring out ways to proceed with a natural and cultural treasure that is constantly changing.

