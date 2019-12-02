This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FOREGROUND

Bona Fide BIM (Tech)

Legal considerations regarding liability and ownership of intellectual property are emerging

for firms that use building information modeling.

Steel and Sand (Parks)

On Lake Michigan, the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park thrives on a plan by JJR (now SmithGroup) that balances a rich shoreline ecology and the toxic footprint of industry.

FEATURES

The Water You Can’t See

On the Duke University campus, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects turned a

water conservation project into a mesmerizing mirror of a pond, surrounded by plantings

that show the clear stamp of Warren T. Byrd Jr., FASLA.

On the Edge

The city of Porto Alegre, Brazil, has made a new pact with its surrounding waters,

one that its people overwhelmingly love.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for December can be found here.

Credits: “The Water You Can’t See,” Mark Hough, FASLA; “On the Edge,” Leonardo Finotti; “Steel and Sand,” SmithGroup.