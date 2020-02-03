This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Public Space, No Exceptions (Law)

The Supreme Court in December affirmed that people have a right to sleep in public space when no other options are provided, but homeless advocates see worrisome holes in the net.

Mulligans (Planning)

As golf declines in popularity, the office of Ratio helps Indianapolis fix its oversupply of public courses.

FEATURES

Amazon Fire: Who Owns the Amazon?

Issues of sovereignty and colonialism in the Amazon Basin have long hindered efforts to protect its rain forests. The recent destructive push for development has made those conflicts more urgent.

Lethal Glass Landscapes

North American wild bird populations have dropped by almost 30 percent since 1970. Landscape

architects are working with policy makers to avoid the collisions that kill birds in cities.

Editorial Discretion

For a lakeside residential compound in Vermont, Wagner Hodgson weaves together

old and new elements with a few striking moves.

All this plus the regular Now and Goods columns. The full table of contents for February can be found here.

Credits: “Amazon Fire: Who Owns the Amazon?” AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano; “Lethal Glass Landscapes,” Marek Lipka-Kadaj/Shutterstock.com; “Editorial Discretion,” Jim Westphalen; “Mulligans,” Ratio; “Public Space, No Exceptions,” Brice Maryman, FASLA.