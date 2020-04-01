This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bricks Are Back (Materials)

A beloved theater and public plaza are reimagined for accessibility and diversity.

Worked Up (Workplace)

Working on two Indiana campus sites for a hometown company, DAVID RUBIN

Land Collective balances corporate identity with a sense of place.

The Wild World of Terremoto

Terremoto is a young firm in Los Angeles betting that the future depends on redesigning practice

along with the Southern California landscape.

Fair Play

Working inside the Milwaukee Public Schools system, Pam Linn, FASLA, is rolling out an equitable model

for upgrading dozens of Milwaukee’s dreary schoolyards and playgrounds.

Hell of Fun

Montreal-based Claude Cormier + Associés hurdles design obstacles with a sly sense of humor and vibrant colors,

but it only looks easy. It’s not.

In honor of World Landscape Architecture Month, the entire April digital issue is available for FREE, and you can access it here. As always, the April issue covers a wide swath of the work landscape architects do designing equitable schoolyards, playful public spaces, community-oriented corporate campuses, and unexpectedly wild gardens. Be sure to take a look at ASLA’s #WLAM2020 and #LifeGrowsHere programs and initiatives aimed at promoting the profession and how you can participate. We will continue to post new stories all month on the impacts of COVID-19 on the profession of landscape architecture here and abroad.

Credits: “Fair Play,” © Colin Boyle/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Via Imagn Content Services, LLC; “Hell of Fun,” Cyril Doisneau; “The Wild World of Terremoto,” Stephen Schauer; “The Bricks Are Back,” Meghan Montgomery/Built Work Photography; “Worked Up,” Hadley Fruits.