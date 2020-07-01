This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FOREGROUND

Law in the Land (Interview)

The author and legal scholar Jedediah Purdy’s new book, This Land Is Our Land, sifts through

contradictory assumptions about our ties to the environment.

Midas’s Touch (Planning)

Conservationists strike an uneasy alliance with a mining company that wants to clean up

and restore habitat near an old gold mine—so it can restart mining operations.

FEATURES

All Ours

A photographic essay of Washington, D.C.’s First Amendment spaces under threat

by the government.

After Extraordinary Conditions

With a small landscape architecture practice and a gimlet eye, the author makes her way

around the city of Tbilisi, Georgia, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The full table of contents for July can be found here.

As always, you can buy this issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine at more than 250 bookstores, including many university stores and independents, as well as at Barnes & Noble. You can also buy single digital issues for only $5.25 at Zinio or order single copies of the print issue from ASLA. Annual subscriptions for LAM are a thrifty $59 for print and $44.25 for digital. Our subscription page has more information on subscription options.

Keep an eye out here on the blog, on the LAM Facebook page, and on our Twitter feed (@landarchmag), as we’ll be posting July articles as the month rolls out.

Credits: “All Ours,” Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA; “After Extraordinary Conditions,” Dina Oganova; “Law in the Land,” courtesy Laura Britton; “Midas’s Touch,” courtesy Midas Gold.