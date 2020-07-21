Landscape Architecture Magazine won six EXCEL Awards for association publishing last week. The Association Media & Publishing EXCEL Awards are hosted by the Software and Information Industry Association, the trade association representing the software and digital content industry.

In the magazine category—divided by circulation range and three tiers of awards—LAM won awards for individual articles, entire magazines, and general excellence across several issues, all from 2019. The awards are:

GOLD (Feature Article): “The Schoolyard Is Sick” by Jane Margolies, from the June 2019 issue, on the work of Claire Latané, ASLA, who has been designing schoolyards and drawing links between landscape design and the mental health of students in Los Angeles schools.

GOLD (Single Issue Topic): Trees, the March 2019 issue.

SILVER (Feature Article Design): “In Kilauea’s Wake” by Timothy Schuler, from the November 2019 issue, about Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s long road back from an earthquake and eruptions that radically revised the landscapes and form of the park itself, told through aerial photos of lava flows and smoking calderas, as well as historical maps.

SILVER (General Excellence): The April, May, and June 2019 issues of LAM.

BRONZE (Cover Photography): “Nice Catch,” which features a photograph by Stephen Dunn of a residential project in Santa Fe, New Mexico, designed by Surroundings Studio, from the November 2019 issue.

BRONZE (Feature Article Design): “Garden Punk,” written by Jennifer Reut, from the May 2019 issue, with photography by Daniel Shipp. The feature is about Georgina Reid’s web journal and book The Planthunter, which focuses on the messy connections between people and plants.