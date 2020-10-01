This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FOREGROUND

Miami’s Next Wave (Water)

In Miami Beach, Savino & Miller wrangles with local regulations that are designed to protect natural

resources but often clash with the advancing sea.

American Gothic 2.0 (Food)

A start-up launches with a very tech vision for enormous, centralized greenhouses and resilient food

systems, even if some of the details haven’t been worked out yet.

FEATURES

The Plus Side

Carbon calculators for architecture can miss landscape benefits, so Pamela Conrad, ASLA, turned a

spreadsheet into Pathfinder, an app with landscape at its heart.

To the Core

At a tiny semiderelict site in Detroit, Julie Bargmann, ASLA, found a collaborator and an

urban forest that was waiting to be unearthed.

The full table of contents for October can be found here.

Credits: “The Plus Side,” City of Alameda, Recreation and Parks Department; “To the Core,” Chris Miele; “American Gothic 2.0,” AppHarvest; “Miami’s Next Wave,” www.shutterstock.com/imageMD; “A Way of Walking,” Katherine Jenkins.