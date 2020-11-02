This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Scripted Surface (Tech)

For a complex paving pattern that was less of a chore to design, DAVID RUBIN Land Collective embraced

parametric modeling.

Not Just Any Garden (Preservation)

A historic garden is redesigned at the White House, but not without attracting partisans on both sides.

FEATURES

Good Work

The founders of Portland, Oregon’s Knot used pandemic relief funding to sustain the firm during a work slowdown, but staff needed purpose with their paychecks. Pro bono projects with a public service bent were money in the bank.

The Divining Rod

Stephen McCarthy has turned Greenseams, a program that converts disused agricultural lands to stormwater-soaking green infrastructure, into one of Wisconsin’s most successful

open space programs.

The full table of contents for November can be found here.

Credits: “Good Work,” Knot; “The Divining Rod,” Zach Mortice; “Not Just Any Garden,” Andrea Hanks/White House Photo Office; “The Scripted Surface,” DAVID RUBIN Land Collective.