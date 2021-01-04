This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FOREGROUND

A Resilient Renewal (Maintenance)

After Hurricane Sandy upended a planned redesign, Joanna Pertz Landscape Architecture committed to the

upkeep of a flood-control landscape at NYU’s Langone Medical Center.

Ahead of the Curve (House Call)

An artful take on an underused suburban yard by Jennifer Horn Landscape Architecture

turns around a few key elements.

FEATURES

Reveal the River

Though 100 protected miles of the Chattahoochee River flow through the Atlanta metro area, a lack of access

and a long history of segregation have kept locals away and distrustful.

SCAPE lays out a path, or three, forward.

Mixed Media

Landscape architects have been slow to adopt social media, but with the pandemic closing off

traditional marketing, social platforms are giving rise to new forms of connection

and collaboration.

