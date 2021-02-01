This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Who’s Around Underground? (Soils)

At Republic Square in Austin, Texas, the landscape architecture firm dwg. finds that new tools for monitoring soil health give an edge to park maintenance.

On Track

At Rutgers University, six landscape architecture students from community colleges reflect on

the spark that drew them in.

From the Outside In

A new affordable housing complex in San Francisco with a landscape design by Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture aims to elevate public housing in one of the most

expensive cities in the world.

The full table of contents for February can be found here.

Credits: “From the Outside In,” Marion Brenner, Affiliate ASLA; “On Track,” Ashley Stoop; “Who’s Around Underground?” Erika Rich, courtesy Downtown Austin Alliance.