FOREGROUND

Cracking Up (Materials)

Concrete cracks inevitably, but there are steps designers can take to help alleviate stress.

FEATURES

Toward Reclamation

A National Heritage Area designation brings the overlooked cultural history of

the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta, long seen as California’s plumbing system, to light.

The Big Deal

A small city in rural North Carolina finds itself with a lot of land to develop after a historic psychiatric hospital moves on. A landscape-driven plan by Stewart helps find 800 acres of potential.

The full table of contents for March can be found here.

