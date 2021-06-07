BY JENNIFER REUT

FROM THE JUNE 2021 ISSUE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE MAGAZINE.

This spring, the Atlantic published an essay by David Treuer, the Ojibwe author of the highly lauded cultural history The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present. In “Return the National Parks to the Tribes,” Treuer puts his argument out front, and for the next 8,000 words, he doesn’t mince.

Treuer takes readers through an excoriating and sure-footed record of the national parks as sites of violence and dispossession, stopping only briefly to let readers take in Katy Grannan’s exquisite portraits of contemporary Native American people and their landscapes. The essay frontloads the murderous history of how tribes had been removed from their ancestral homelands in places that became Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and then starved out when they could no longer return to hunt or fish.

The narrative serves as a bracing jolt to set up the case that the national parks should be returned to Native Americans, who are owed these lands, and best suited to manage them in a responsible way. In the hands of tribes, the parks would be protected from the political badminton that sites like Bears Ears National Monument, and their people, have endured. With the maintenance backlog and reduction in park staff even as attendance has increased multifold, the National Park Service appears increasingly ill-equipped to steward the parks through climate change and into the next century.

There have been intermittent conversations about returning parks to tribes—the South Unit of Badlands National Park, set entirely within the Pine Ridge Reservation, was to be the first Tribal National Park, and there is the Ute Mountain Tribal Park in the Mesa Verde area of Colorado. Treuer points to precedents in New Zealand and Australia. But while legislation including the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act has led to park service and cultural workers working more closely with tribes to recover, preserve, and document Native American cultural artifacts, the land seems to be outside of this frame.

In As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock, the scholar and journalist Dina Gilio-Whitaker traces a similar line of argument. She writes that not only have Native Americans been removed and erased from the histories of the parks, but that erasure was central to the development of European ideas of pristine nature, promoted by Henry David Thoreau and John Muir among many, that defined true wilderness as uninhabited. Gilio-Whitaker points to how the modern environmental movement was shaped by stereotypes about Native peoples’ incompetence, white supremacy, and “by wilderness as a historically contingent, socially constructed idea.” This idea of wilderness is still very much with us in design and conservation.

Much of the awe-inspiring landscape that the first white settlers rhapsodized over when they arrived in places like California was in fact a highly managed landscape shaped by intentional direct human intervention. Yosemite, and the other places that would become national parks, far from being untouched were indisputably designed landscapes, managed by the tribes that lived, hunted, and cultivated the environment through a variety of practices. The blindness to these practices had profound implications, writes Gilio-Whitaker, as the national parks lands transitioned “from an Indigenous cared-for cultural landscape to a cultural landscape based on the projection of an imagined, commodified, European American wilderness.”

Lest you think this is adjacent to the profession’s concerns, in 1916, the American Society of Landscape Architects was instrumental in creating the Organic Act, the foundational legislation that established the national parks, and they look and feel the way they do today in large part because of the fine work that landscape architects have done. But it is time to do more than learn about the way in which the profession is entangled in this overwriting and erasure. It is time to step forward to change the story.