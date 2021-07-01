This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, 1921–2021 (In Memoriam)

Remembering the life and career of the celebrated landscape architect.

On the Safe Side (Maintenance)

A landscape laborer is far more likely to get hurt on the job than a landscape architect. Some firms are starting to take a harder look at their role in reducing worker risk.

Features

Small Firm, Big Leap

BIM training and software costs are a significant debit for small design firms. As principals weigh the pros and cons of adoption, the competitive cost of not being “in the model” is part of the equation.

Mine, Ours

As Western nations look to a postcoal future, the Lausitz region of Germany eyes turning its defunct mining pits into lakes and its industrial scrapes into tourist attractions. For now,

the contradictions are delightfully instructive.

The full table of contents for July can be found here.

