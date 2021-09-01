This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FOREGROUND

Big Tree, Small World (Interview)

The author and entomologist Doug Tallamy’s new book, The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees, advocates for the environmental workhorse of trees.

One Big Picture (Water)

A comprehensive new map of the Colorado River Basin connects the watershed and the people.

FEATURES

Licensure on the Line

After years of political attacks, the design professions are uniting to protect

against threats to professional licensure.

Worlds Away

Hidden in the leafy Washington, D.C., suburbs, Glenstone has been an insider’s destination for years. For a new expansion and outreach, PWP Landscape Architecture designed a landscape

for the confluence of big art and small moments.

The full table of contents for September can be found here.

Credits: “Worlds Away,” Glenstone; “Licensure on the Line,” LAM; “One Big Picture,” Pete McBride; “Big Tree, Small World,” Rob Cardillo Photography.