ASLA will reveal the winners of the 2021 ASLA Student and Professional Awards on October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The October issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine, which showcases all of the 2021 Awards and Honors, will be available free this month.

The Student Awards jury, led by Diane Jones Allen, FASLA, reviewed 440 projects in eight categories. The eight-member jury gave out 35 awards, including six Awards of Excellence. Thaïsa Way, FASLA, chaired the 11-member Professional Awards jury, which selected 40 winners from 486 submissions across six categories.

Winners will receive their awards at a ceremony during this year’s Conference on Landscape Architecture, November 19–22 in Nashville, Tennessee.