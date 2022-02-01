This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A Canopy Where It Counts (Planning)

After a storm devastated the urban forest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the city recruited Confluence and Jeff Speck, Honorary ASLA, to help it grow back stronger.

Northern Star

The University of Michigan’s midcentury North Campus was an emblem of then-current campus design—suburban and car-centric but lacking a feeling of place. With a few deft moves, Stoss Landscape Urbanism’s redesign of the central quad brought in light, texture, and topographical drama, and the students followed.

Credits: Cover photo and “Northern Star,” Millicent Harvey; “A Canopy Where It Counts,” Todd Bannor/Alamy Stock Photo.