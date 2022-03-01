This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Foreground

Small Town, Heavy Load (Research)

Urbanites flee to rural areas for the fresh air and open space, but a study of three Iowa towns finds those advantages aren’t enjoyed equally. Small-scale interventions are one way

landscape designers can help.

Features

Unbuilt to Last

Plans to redevelop an Oakland, California, waterfront hit a snag when no one could agree what to do with a massive historic shipping terminal. Instead of scrapping the plan, Einwiller Kuehl

jumped it to the next level, deconstructing the historic fabric and adding just

enough finesse to keep things lively on deck.

Core Four

When Dallas lost out on landing a big corporation because it lacked downtown parks, Robert Decherd took it personally. Over the next 20 years, his foundation-backed Parks for Downtown Dallas transformed the city’s urban core, funding a master plan and four high-profile urban parks, but some are asking if that is happening at the expense of the city’s neighborhood parks.

Credits: “Unbuilt to Last,” Eric Einwiller; “Core Four,” David Woo, Courtesy Parks for Downtown Dallas; “Small Town, Heavy Load,” George R. Barker Drone Photography.