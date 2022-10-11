The 2022 ASLA Awards Issue

The October 2022 issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine is the annual awards issue devoted to showcasing the ASLA Student and Professional Award winners, as well as the ASLA Honors recipients.

The Student Awards jury, led by Mark Hough, FASLA, reviewed 459 projects in eight categories and named just 19 award winners, including five Awards of Excellence. Dennis Otsuji, FASLA, chaired the 11-member Professional Awards jury, which reviewed 506 submissions across seven categories and awarded 28.

The efforts of the Student Award winners revealed a growing concern over the impacts of climate change and the need to solve problems with a combination of rigorous research and imaginative designs. Students are clearly looking forward to a future in which landscape interventions can make a real difference on the local and global scales.

In the Professional Awards, look for projects that focus on social justice, climate resilience, site responsiveness, and financial feasibility. The winning teams vigorously pursued community input, often in inventive ways. Jurors were impressed with approaches that asked the right questions and laid a foundation on which other landscape architects could build.

Among the ASLA Honors is the Bradford Williams Medal. LAM’s Editorial Advisory Committee selects two Bradford Williams Medal awards each year, one published in LAM and one in a mainstream publication, that demonstrate excellence in writing about landscape architecture.

For writing in LAM, the winner is “Paths Forward,” by Katharine Logan, in LAM’s August 2021 issue, on the work of reconciliation in action in Canada.

For writing in the general media, the winner is “Manufacturing Nature,” by Eric Klinenberg, The New Yorker, August 9, 2021, on the work of Kate Orff, FASLA, and SCAPE.

As landscape architecture becomes more visible to the public in this era of climate emergency, the ability of journalists to write critically about the role of design and landscape is particularly vital.

Also in this issue:

Now: MASS Design Group expands habitat for Rwanda’s mountain gorillas. (Online October 12)

Now: North Carolina’s riverfront parks must do more to stay dry.

Now: A bike-friendly park by Offshoots makes a big impact in a small footprint. (Online October 26)

Now: A new atlas will track land restoration and conservation nationwide.

Now: Hood Design Studio builds crows’ nests at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. (Online October 19)