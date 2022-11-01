November 2022: Leach Botanical Garden

ON THE COVER: A detail of Trillium, from the Leach Botanical Garden in Portland, Oregon, by Land Morphology. Photo by Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA.



Features:

“Explorers at Home,” by Bradford McKee. Portland, Oregon, nearly lost the Leach Botanical Garden, and with it, the legacy of the botanist Lilla Leach and her husband, John. Now, an ambitious master plan by Land Morphology that includes hundreds of new plants is poised to make the Leach a star of the city’s park system. (Online November 2.)

by Jared Brey. For landscape architects with ambition to work on large-scale projects, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has always been the big federal dog in the yard. As climate change and social change collide, the corps’s Engineering with Nature program could be a way to meet in the middle. (Online November 9.) “Below the Horizons,” by Lisa Owens Viani. There’s plenty to admire about Surfacedesign’s campus for a Seattle tech firm—spectacular views, amenities for days, public access to the waterfront—but the soil is just as remarkable.

Also in this issue:

NOW: A nursery between highways will produce street trees and jobs; Terremoto designs a café that’s an Indigenous haven in a colonial world; Vancouver moves forward with a more comprehensive stormwater system; positive findings for limiting wildfires on Forest Service lands; SALT Landscape Architects and RADAR Inc. seek harmony along the L.A. River, and state funds will help build beaver colonies in California.

"Together for the Terroir," by Jennifer Reut. With family roots in Napa Valley winemaking, Ann Baker uses her landscape architecture tool set to help residents and vineyards adapt to climate change and wildfires. (Online November 30.) PARKS: "Clearing the Air," by Timothy A. Schuler. A 165-acre park project in pollution-choked Taichung City, Taiwan, was a chance for Mosbach Paysagistes to design with microclimates.

"Clearing the Air," by Timothy A. Schuler. A 165-acre park project in pollution-choked Taichung City, Taiwan, was a chance for Mosbach Paysagistes to design with microclimates. "Heirloom Varieties," by Jennifer Reut. With the publication of their new book, Beyond Bold, five leaders at Oehme, van Sweden discuss how the firm's founders shaped their ideas of sustainability and a company culture focused on professional growth.

"Heirloom Varieties," by Jennifer Reut. With the publication of their new book, Beyond Bold, five leaders at Oehme, van Sweden discuss how the firm's founders shaped their ideas of sustainability and a company culture focused on professional growth. BOOK REVIEW: "Be a Guest," by Catherine De Almeida, ASLA. A review of Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science, by Jessica Hernandez.

“Be a Guest,” by Catherine De Almeida, ASLA. A review of Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science, by Jessica Hernandez. BACKSTORY: A student project on extractive landscapes turns to the body.