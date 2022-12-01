December 2022 Preview: Quarry Garden in Minneapolis

ON THE COVER: Quarry Garden in Minneapolis by TEN x TEN Landscape Architecture and Urbanism. Photo by Gaffer Photography.

Featured Story: “Ten Times Better,” by Aaron King. TEN x TEN Landscape Architecture and Urbanism’s design for a modest backyard in Minneapolis fuses woody wildness and industrial remnants. (Online December 8.)

Also in this issue:

▪ NOW: Montreal’s Darlington corridor grows, gradually; the award-winning design team from Portland, Oregon’s Japanese Garden reunites; Piet Oudolf turns his hand to reviving a historic garden in Chicago; New York City’s open streets stay that way; and Jacksonville, Florida, connects and expands trails.

▪ MATERIALS: “Breaking Bonds,” by Kamila Grigo. Prompted by Grace Farms Foundation’s Design for Freedom report, the 2022 Serpentine Pavilion becomes a pilot project for ethically sourced materials. (Online December 15)

▪ GOODS: “Stop and Go,” by Laurie A. Shuster. New components for getting around town.

▪ LANDSLIDE 2022: “Losing Ground,” by Laurie A. Shuster. This year’s awareness campaign from the Cultural Landscape Foundation highlights public landscapes designed by the Olmsteds.

▪ BOOK REVIEW: “Support System,” by Katie Kingery-Page, ASLA. A review of Resilient City: Landscape Architecture for Climate Change, by Elke Mertens.

▪ BACKSTORY: A watercolor carries the feeling for Twistleaf’s backyard tree house in Austin, Texas.

And don’t miss the LAM 2023 Product Directory. This 94-page compendium for specifiers includes the latest in lumber, decking, and edging; park and recreation equipment; surfaces and materials; furnishings; lighting; green walls and roofs, and more.