Backstory: What’s Behind the Redesign?

A FRESH LOOK FOR THE ASLA AWARDS ISSUE EMERGES FROM DOZENS OF ALMOSTS.

“I realized we needed to take a big step back and think about how we were presenting our awards to our readers. We were presenting them as one large object instead of individual objects. The main thing was that we needed a color structure that would allow the reader to jump around and know where they were.” —Chris McGee, Art Director

It’s been more than a decade since we unveiled the magazine’s current look, and though there have been tweaks along the way, even a strong design needs more than the occasional zhuzh. The LAM team began to feel like the annual awards issue could better serve the winning projects, so they decided to start there. Over eight months, LAM’s art director Chris McGee and senior graphic designer Kristen Mastroianni worked with the magazine’s existing layout, typography, and color palette, stretching the constraints and rules to create a design consistent with the magazine’s graphic structure while looking and feeling like something distinct and new.

