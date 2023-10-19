A Designer’s Guide to the Twin Cities

Local firms share the best of Minneapolis’s food and design culture.



As landscape architects prepare to descend on Minnesota for the 2023 ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture this month, we’ve asked Minneapolis design firms, including TEN x TEN Landscape Architecture and Urbanism and Damon Farber Landscape Architects, to guide us through their favorite places in and around the Twin Cities.

While the conference is (hopefully) the main draw for landscape architects, there’s much to keep attendees busy between sessions: a plethora of parks, trails, and outstanding public spaces (including Peavey Plaza, shown above), as well as museums such as the Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, plus hometown legend Prince’s beloved Paisley Park.

Click through to the Instagram guide below to view the full list of places to explore, imbibe, and nosh—conveniently sorted by region and chosen by the landscape architects who know them best.

View this guide on Instagram A guide shared by American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) (@nationalasla)

Want more? Check out additional places of interest and dining recommendations from the ASLA Minnesota chapter.

Haven’t registered yet? Visit the ASLA Conference site to see the full schedule, from October 27 to 30, and sign up.