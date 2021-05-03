10 Inside
12 Land Matters
14 Letters
FOREGROUND
18 Now
Duwamish Crossings finds opportunity in infrastructure failure; an urban farm in Charleston, South Carolina, is the missing piece in a legacy gift; a landscape architect pitches in to save a local Oregon landmark left in ashes; Chee Salette raises a timely memorial to mass shooting victims in Tucson, Arizona; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
40 In Memoriam
Carol R. Johnson, 1929–2020
In an interview from 2010, one of the first women to be awarded the ASLA Medal looked back on her trailblazing career.
By Jane Roy Brown
48 Preservation
Keep the Commons
Historically Black Colleges and Universities have seen their distinctive campus designs erode with time and change. A new grant program will help them navigate the future.
By Anjulie Rao
58 Planning
Words Lost and Found
When the Great Lakes Ojibwe tribes realized western planning for climate change didn’t
reflect their worldview, they remade it. Now natural resource planners are catching up.
By Adam Regn Arvidson, FASLA
70 Goods
Fresh Flora
Check out what’s new in the plant world.
By Emily Davidson
FEATURES
80 The Best Medicine
The Stanford medical campus in Northern California underwent a dazzling 12-year, $2 billion transformation. Details that take advantage of sight lines and the senses yield a landscape that’s also state of the art.
By Lydia Lee
98 Shop Shape
A yearlong pandemic and skyrocketing online shopping have gutted retail streets. Five landscape architecture firms sketch out how to remake them as livelier, more equitable destinations.
By Elizabeth Kennedy Landscape Architect, PLLC; Mantle Landscape Architecture; MNLA; RDG Planning & Design; and SWA Houston
THE BACK
122 Love, Lou
A new memoir by Harriet Pattison, FASLA, reveals the shifting influences of love and art.
By Jennifer Reut
136 Along for The Detour
Though the pandemic halted a popular fermentation festival in rural Wisconsin, visitors still found surprises in the fields.
By Regina M. Flanagan, ASLA
142 Books
All the Youth We Cannot See
A review of The Routledge Handbook of Designing Public Spaces for Young People, edited by Janet Loebach, Sarah Little, Adina Cox, and Patsy Eubanks Owens.
By Lisa Casey, ASLA
180 Backstory
New Tricks
A landscape designer explores 3-D printing of animal prosthetics.
By Aaron King, Associate ASLA