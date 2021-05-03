10 Inside

12 Land Matters

14 Letters

FOREGROUND

18 Now

Duwamish Crossings finds opportunity in infrastructure failure; an urban farm in Charleston, South Carolina, is the missing piece in a legacy gift; a landscape architect pitches in to save a local Oregon landmark left in ashes; Chee Salette raises a timely memorial to mass shooting victims in Tucson, Arizona; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

40 In Memoriam

Carol R. Johnson, 1929–2020

In an interview from 2010, one of the first women to be awarded the ASLA Medal looked back on her trailblazing career.

By Jane Roy Brown

48 Preservation

Keep the Commons

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have seen their distinctive campus designs erode with time and change. A new grant program will help them navigate the future.

By Anjulie Rao

58 Planning

Words Lost and Found

When the Great Lakes Ojibwe tribes realized western planning for climate change didn’t

reflect their worldview, they remade it. Now natural resource planners are catching up.

By Adam Regn Arvidson, FASLA

70 Goods

Fresh Flora

Check out what’s new in the plant world.

By Emily Davidson

FEATURES

80 The Best Medicine

The Stanford medical campus in Northern California underwent a dazzling 12-year, $2 billion transformation. Details that take advantage of sight lines and the senses yield a landscape that’s also state of the art.

By Lydia Lee

98 Shop Shape

A yearlong pandemic and skyrocketing online shopping have gutted retail streets. Five landscape architecture firms sketch out how to remake them as livelier, more equitable destinations.

By Elizabeth Kennedy Landscape Architect, PLLC; Mantle Landscape Architecture; MNLA; RDG Planning & Design; and SWA Houston

THE BACK

122 Love, Lou

A new memoir by Harriet Pattison, FASLA, reveals the shifting influences of love and art.

By Jennifer Reut

136 Along for The Detour

Though the pandemic halted a popular fermentation festival in rural Wisconsin, visitors still found surprises in the fields.

By Regina M. Flanagan, ASLA

142 Books

All the Youth We Cannot See

A review of The Routledge Handbook of Designing Public Spaces for Young People, edited by Janet Loebach, Sarah Little, Adina Cox, and Patsy Eubanks Owens.

By Lisa Casey, ASLA

